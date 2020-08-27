Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit falls less than expected

TEL AVIV, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA, one of Israel's two largest lenders, posted lower net profit in the second quarter as the bank increased its loan loss provision in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leumi said on Thursday it earned 694 million shekels ($204 million) in the quarter, compared with 923 million a year earlier and 430 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income fell to 2.12 billion shekels from 2.47 billion a year earlier while loan loss expenses surged to 875 million shekels from 288 million a year earlier.

($1 = 3.4002 shekels)

