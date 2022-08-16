Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit boosted by financing income jump

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA, one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported higher quarterly net profit that beat estimates, helped by a large gain in financing income due to an increase in its loan portfolio, inflation and interest rates.

Leumi said on Tuesday it earned a net 1.99 billion shekels ($610 million) in the second quarter, up from 1.67 billion a year earlier and above expectations of 1.87 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose to 3.13 billion from 2.77 billion, while it had loan loss expenses of 126 million shekels versus income from the provision of 158 million a year earlier, as Israeli banks unwound provisions made during the COVID pandemic to protect against loan defaults.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of 399 million shekels, representing 20% of second-quarter net profit.

Leumi noted that in the wake of its merger between its U.S. unit and Valley National Bank, it recorded a gain of 451 million shekels in the second quarter.

($1 = 3.2605 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

