Israel's Bank Leumi Q1 profit down, to pay dividend and buy back shares

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA reported a drop in first-quarter profit on a one-off decline in the valuation of a U.S. asset, and said 30% of profit would be distributed as dividends along with a share buy-back plan of 800 million shekels ($221 million).

Leumi on Tuesday said it earned 981 million shekels in the January-March period, down from 1.6 billion the previous year.

The bank, one of Israel's largest, had issued a profit warning earlier this month citing a decrease in the value of its investment in Valley National Bancorp VLY.O. Leumi owns 14.2% of Valley, whose shares have slid 33% so far in 2023.

Leumi said it would pay a dividend of 294 million shekels, or 30% of first-quarter net profit. The bank also announced it would buy back 800 million shekels in shares throughout 2023 in its first buy-back plan since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helped by aggressive Bank of Israel rate hikes to fight inflation, net interest income jumped to 3.9 billion shekels from 2.7 billion. Its provision to protect against credit losses was 406 million shekels compared with income from the provision of 40 million shekels last year.

Its Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 11.23% from 10.78% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tom Hogue)

