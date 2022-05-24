Israel's Bank Leumi profit gains, to pay Q1 dividend

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA, one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported a 20% rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, boosted by a big gain in financing income due to an increase in its loan portfolio and higher inflation.

Leumi said on Tuesday it earned 1.6 billion shekels ($478.11 million) in the first quarter, up from 1.3 billion a year earlier and above expectations of 1.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose 24% to 2.9 billion, while it had income in its loan loss provisions of 40 million shekels versus income of 212 million a year earlier, as Israeli banks continued to unwind provisions made during the pandemic to protect against loan defaults.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of 322 million shekels, representing 20% of first-quarter net profit.

Leumi noted that in the wake of its merger between its U.S. unit and Valley National Bank, it recorded a gain of 194 million shekels in the first quarter. Another 451 million will be recorded in the second quarter, it said.

($1 = 3.3465 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

