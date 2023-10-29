Israel's Bank Leumi names Shmuel Ben-Zvi as chairman

JERUSALEM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi named Shmuel (Muli) Ben-Zvi as its new chairman on Sunday, saying in a statement he would replacing Samer Haj Yehia, who is stepping down after a four-year tenure.

Ben-Zvi previously served as a director with responsibility for risk-management, oversight, technology and strategy for Leumi, Israel's largest bank.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.