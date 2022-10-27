Israel's Bank Leumi interested in investments in Saudi, says chairman

RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi LUMI.TA would like to tap into investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Chairman Samer Haj Yehia told a business forum in Riyadh, which he is attending in the latest sign of a potential thawing in Saudi-Israeli relations.

"We can see that there's a lot of investment going on, and we want to tap into that kind of investment, whether it's on the payment side or on the retail side or on the cryptocurrency side," Haj Yehia told a panel at the FII forum.

