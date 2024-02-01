News & Insights

Israel's Bank Leumi gets 250 mln euro EIB credit facility to fund green projects

Credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN

February 01, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Leumi LUMI.TA, Israel's largest bank, said on Thursday it was granted a 250 million euro ($270 million) credit facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance environmental and social projects for small and medium-sized businesses in Israel.

The current loan deal brings the total 'green credit' facility granted by the EIB to Leumi to 750 million euro, after a similar 500 million euro agreement signed a year ago.

Leumi said the agreement with the EIB is a significant stepping stone in implementing its strategy on climate and environmental issues, for which the bank has set a target for providing green credit totalling 35 billion shekels ($9.6 billion) by 2030.

It noted that the EIB has pledged to invest 1 trillion euro in climate and environmental projects by the end of the decade.

Leumi CEO Hanan Freidman said the new credit facility "will allow us to step-up the financing of green and social projects" and allow Leumi to "be at the forefront of green banking in Israel.”

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

($1 = 3.6478 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

