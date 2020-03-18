US Markets

Israel's Bank Hapoalim says to pay $870 mln to end U.S. tax probe

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Wednesday it expects to pay a total of $870 million to bring to an end a U.S. investigation into whether the bank helped its clients avoid paying taxes.

JERUSALEM, March 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA said on Wednesday it expects to pay a total of $870 million to bring to an end a U.S. investigation into whether the bank helped its clients avoid paying taxes.

The bank, Israel's biggest lender, said in a regulatory filing it will increase its provision for the tax probe in the fourth quarter to $259 million, in addition to $611 million it had already set aside.

The settlement still needs approval from U.S. regulators, the bank said.

The bank also said it expects to pay $30 million, which it will provision in the fourth quarter, to settle a U.S. probe into alleged corruption involving officials from world soccer's governing body, FIFA.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular