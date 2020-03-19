Israel's Bank Hapoalim reports loss due to tax case, virus provisions

Adds details on coronavirus outlook

TEL AVIV, March 19 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, said on Thursday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter due to the costs of settling a U.S. tax evasion probe and provisions for credit losses related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank, which reported a quarterly net loss of 629 million shekels ($167 million) compared with a profit of 97 million a year earlier, said the virus outbreak clouded the 2020 outlook.

"The events of recent weeks could have a significant negative impact on the bank's results in 2020 but at this stage it is not possible to estimate the amount," it said.

Hapoalim provisioned 897 million shekels in the fourth quarter, which it said was the result of significant progress in negotiations with U.S. regulators to settle a tax investigation.

The bank said on Wednesday it expected to pay $870 million to settle the investigation and announced the fourth quarter provision of $259 million in addition to $611 million already set aside.

Net interest income in the quarter edged up to 2.293 billion shekels in the quarter from 2.290 billion shekels.

The credit loss expense surged to 876 million shekels from 118 million shekels as the bank provisioned for losses from the outbreak of coronavirus, which has hammered the global economy, particularly the energy, airline and tourism industries.

The extra provisions increased losses by 450 million shekels, it said.

Reductions in short-term interest rates by various central banks were also expected to hit Hapoalim's interest income.

Hapoalim's Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 11.53% in 2019 from 11.16% in 2018.

($1 = 3.7705 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Edmund Blair)

