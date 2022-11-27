Israel's Bank Hapoalim raises 4.14 billion shekels in bonds

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, one of Israel's two biggest banks, has raised 4.14 billion shekels ($1.21 billion) in three series of bonds after it saw demand of 6.5 billion shekels from institutional investors.

The bank said it accepted 1.2 billion shekels in series 101 bonds that yields an interest rate of 3.76% and 2 billion shekels in series 201 with an interest rate of 1.39%. It also issued 940 million in contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds that have an interest rate of 3.09%.

The new funds, said Yadin Antebi, the bank's head of financial markets and international banking, will be put toward "keeping a high liquidity ratio and supporting the credit growth of the bank."

($1 = 3.4203 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

