Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit rises

JERUSALEM, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher interest income.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said on Tuesday it earned 934 million shekels ($283 million) in the October-December period, compared with a 915 million shekel profit a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to 2.46 billion shekels from 2.24 billion shekels a year earlier, while it posted credit loss expenses of 187 million shekels after posting income from the provision for loan losses of 187 million a year earlier.

($1 = 3.2984 shekels)

