Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit rises

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN

Bank Hapoalim reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher interest income.

JERUSALEM, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher interest income.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said on Tuesday it earned 934 million shekels ($283 million) in the October-December period, compared with a 915 million shekel profit a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to 2.46 billion shekels from 2.24 billion shekels a year earlier, while it posted credit loss expenses of 187 million shekels after posting income from the provision for loan losses of 187 million a year earlier.

($1 = 3.2984 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters