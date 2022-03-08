Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit, credit growth rises

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by financing income, as the bank continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic with strong credit growth.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said on Tuesday it earned 934 million shekels ($283 million) in the October-December period, compared with a 915 million shekel profit a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to 2.46 billion shekels from 2.24 billion shekels a year earlier.

Hapoalim posted credit loss expenses of 187 million shekels after posting income from the provision for loan losses of 187 million a year earlier. Over the first nine months of 2021, it had recovered 1.41 billion shekels from credit loss provisions to unwind most of the provision made during the crisis.

For all of 2021, the bank's net profit more than doubled to 4.9 billion shekels from 2.1 billion, which the bank attributed to a strong economy — 8.1% growth in 2021 and falling unemployment.

"Despite the waves of COVID-19 cases, over the last year we have shown accelerated growth of our credit portfolio across all segments, and responded to the high demand for credit from our customers, particularly business credit and housing loans," said CEO Dov Kotler.

Hapoalim, whose credit portfolio rose 17% last year, did not declare a dividend for the quarter. It had paid dividends of 1.5 billion shekels in the second half of 2021, 862 million coming in December.

Its ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components slipped to 10.96% in 2021 from 11.52% in 2020.

Hapoalim's shares are down 0.3% so far in 2022 versus a 3.1% decline in the Tel Aviv banking index .TELBANK5 and following a 46% jump in 2021.

($1 = 3.2984 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Uttaresh.V)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.