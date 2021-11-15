Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit rises, to pay large dividend

Bank Hapoalim reported a higher-than-expected gain in quarterly profit, boosted by a continued reversal of provisions to protect against loan defaults during the pandemic.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said on Monday it earned 1.21 billion shekels ($390 million) in the July-September period, compared with an 816 million shekel profit in the third quarter of 2020, and a profit of 1.09 billion shekels expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose to 2.57 billion shekels from 2.20 billion shekels a year earlier, while reporting income for credit losses of 252 million shekels after posting provisions for loan losses of 193 million a year earlier.

The bank said it would distribute in December a third quarter dividend of 362 million shekels, or 30% of net profit, as well as pay out a 500 million shekel dividend from the first half of the year.

($1 = 3.1035 shekels)

