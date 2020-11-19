Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit gains on low credit loss provision

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Israel's largest lender Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA reported a forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit on Thursday after making far lower than expected provisions to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank said on Thursday net profit came in at 816 million shekels ($244 million) in the third quarter, compared with 736 million shekels last year. That was above a forecast of 531 million shekels returned by a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income fell to 2.20 billion shekels in the July to September period from 2.28 billion.

Citing a "high reserve build in the first half of 2020, the bank recorded a materially lower net provision for credit losses" of just 193 million shekels in the quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of 542 million shekels.

A year earlier it recorded income from credit losses of 40 million shekels.

Over the first nine months of 2020, its provision reached 2.13 billion shekels.

Hapoalim said due to the pandemic, some 43.3 billion shekels of loans had been deferred by the end of September, with 21.4 billion still in deferral.

Of the 20.8 billion shekels of mortgage loans that were deferred, 7.4 billion remain in deferral.

($1 = 3.3493 shekels)

