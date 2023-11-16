Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 profit dips, trims dividend payout due to war

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, weighed down by a spike in its loan loss provisions to guard against defaults during Israel's war with Hamas.

Hapoalim, the country's largest bank by credit to the public, also said it trimmed its dividend payout to 20% of net profit from 40% the prior quarter, after the country's banking regulator told banks to remain conservative and provide credit while the country was at war and the economy was set to slow.

It said it would pay a dividend for the third quarter of 334 million shekels.

Hapoalim, the first of Israel's largest banks to report earnings, said it earned 1.67 billion shekels ($441.5 million) in the July-September quarter, down from 1.79 billion a year earlier. That resulted in a return on equity of 13.4%.

Net interest income rose 6.2% to 4.27 billion shekels as it recorded a provision for credit losses of 662 million shekels, up from a 45 million provision a year earlier.

The regulator had asked banks to bring forward higher loan loss provisions to their third-quarter results despite the war breaking out at the start of the fourth quarter and to publish updated estimates closer to publication.

"Since the outbreak of the war in Israel following the terror attack on October 7th, the bank is fully operational," it said, noting it had allowed customers impacted by the war to defer mortgage payments among other steps.

"Moreover, the bank is entering the current period with high preparedness to cope with the potential effects of the war, in terms of solid capital buffers, ample liquidity, and a large credit-loss allowance buffer."

Hapoalim, whose credit portfolio rose 6% over the past year, said its ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components rose to 11.53% from 11.10% a year ago.

($1 = 3.7825 shekels)

