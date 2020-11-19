Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q3 net profit gains amid low credit loss provision

JERUSALEM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Israel's largest lender Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates due to far lower-than-expected provisions to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank said on Thursday net profit came in at 816 million shekels ($244 million) in the third quarter, compared with 736 million shekels last year, and higher than a forecast of 531 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income fell to 2.20 billion shekels in the July-September period from 2.28 billion.

Its net provision for credit losses totalled just 193 million shekels in the quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of 542 million shekels, but it had already put aside a large amount in the first half of the year.

Over the first nine months of 2020, its provision reached 2.13 billion shekels.

The bank agreed in April to pay nearly $875 million to the U.S. government to resolve charges it conspired with American taxpayers and others to hide over $7.6 billion in Swiss and Israeli accounts.

($1 = 3.3493 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

