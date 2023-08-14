News & Insights

Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q2 profit jumps on big gain in financing income

August 14, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, reported a 43% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, boosted by a jump in financing income amid high inflation and interest rates that more than offset a spike in provisions against loan defaults.

Hapoalim, the country's largest bank by credit to the public, said it earned 1.92 billion shekels ($515 million) in the second quarter, up from 1.34 billion a year earlier. That resulted in a return on equity of 15.8%.

Net interest income rose 35% to 4.3 billion shekels as it recorded a provision for credit losses of 579 million shekels, up from 91 million provision in the April-June period in 2022.

Hapoalim, whose credit portfolio rose 7.6% over the past year, said it would pay a second-quarter dividend of 769 million shekels, a payout of 40% of quarterly net income.

($1 = 3.7311 shekels)

