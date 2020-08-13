Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q2 profit falls on COVID-19 provision

JERUSALEM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, said on Thursday net profit fell sharply in the second quarter as it set aside a large provision to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank reported net profit of 133 million shekels ($39 million) compared 871 million a year earlier and a forecast of 566 million according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

Net interest income fell to 2.17 billion shekels in the quarter from 2.47 billion.

Net provision for credit losses totalled 1.13 billion shekels compared to 319 million a year ago, of which 806 million were added to the bank's collective allowance as an advance measure in confronting the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

In April the bank agreed to pay nearly $875 million to the U.S. government to resolve charges it conspired with American taxpayers and others to hide over $7.6 billion in Swiss and Israeli accounts.

($1 = 3.4084 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

