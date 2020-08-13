Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q2 profit falls on COVID-19 provision

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said on Thursday net profit fell sharply in the second quarter as it set aside a large provision to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

JERUSALEM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, said on Thursday net profit fell sharply in the second quarter as it set aside a large provision to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank reported net profit of 133 million shekels ($39 million) compared 871 million a year earlier and a forecast of 566 million according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

Net interest income fell to 2.17 billion shekels in the quarter from 2.47 billion.

Net provision for credit losses totalled 1.13 billion shekels compared to 319 million a year ago, of which 806 million were added to the bank's collective allowance as an advance measure in confronting the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

In April the bank agreed to pay nearly $875 million to the U.S. government to resolve charges it conspired with American taxpayers and others to hide over $7.6 billion in Swiss and Israeli accounts.

($1 = 3.4084 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More