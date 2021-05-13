Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 profit jumps on reversal of loan loss provision

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported a higher than expected jump in quarterly profit, boosted by a reversal of provisions to protect against loan defaults.

JERUSALEM, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, reported a higher than expected jump in quarterly profit, boosted by a reversal of provisions to protect against loan defaults.

Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 1.354 billion shekels ($412 million) in the January-March period, compared with a 192 million shekel profit in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income gained to 2.23 billion shekels from 2.19 billion a year earlier, while it had income for credit losses of 508 million shekels after posting provisions for loan losses of 809 million in the first three months of 2020.

($1 = 3.2874 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More