Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 posts profit jump, raises dividend payout

JERUSALEM, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, reported a 21% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by a spike in financing income amid high inflation and interest rates.

Hapoalim, the country's largest bank by credit to the public, said on Monday it earned 2.01 billion shekels ($554 million) in the first quarter, up from 1.65 billion a year earlier. That resulted in a return on equity of 17%.

Net interest income jumped 49% to 4.04 billion shekels as it recorded a provision for credit losses of 185 million shekels, against income of 600 million from the provision in the January-March period in 2022.

Hapoalim, whose credit portfolio rose 8.3% over the past year, said it was raising its dividend policy to a payout of 40% of quarterly net income from 30%. For the first quarter, it will distribute 803 million shekels.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.