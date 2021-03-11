Israel's Bank Hapoalim moves to large profit in Q4

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by a reversal of loan loss provisions and a drop in overall expenses.

Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 915 million shekels ($267 million) in the October-December period, compared with a 629 million shekel net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 when it was hit by a provision to settle a U.S. tax evasion probe.

Net interest income dipped to 2.24 billion shekels from 2.29 billion a year earlier, while it had income for credit losses of 187 million shekels after posting provisions for loan losses of 876 million in the final three months of 2019.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Uttaresh.V)

