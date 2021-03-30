Israel's augmented reality tech maker Augmedics raises $36 mln

JERUSALEM, March 30 (Reuters) - Augmedics, an Israeli maker of augmented reality technologies for surgery, said on Tuesday it raised $36 million in a funding round led by Almeda Ventures AMDAp.TA, H.I.G. Capital and Revival Ventures.

The financing comes eight months after Augmedics raised $21 million and the current round brings total funds raised to date to $63 million.

HCA Healthcare Health Insight Capital and XR Invest also participated in the round.

In late 2019, Augmedics gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launched its xvision Spine System in the United States augmented reality surgical image guidance system.

The system allows surgeons to visualize the 3D spinal anatomy of a patient during surgery and to navigate instruments and implants while looking directly at the patient, rather than a remote screen.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

