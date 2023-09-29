Israeli's Nano-X settles US SEC charges over costs of flagship imaging device

(Recasts to add settlement details)
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nano-X Imaging
Poliakine was accused of claiming in 2020 and 2021 that Nano-X could mass-produce Nanox.ARC, purportedly a lower-cost alternative to existing X-ray devices, for $8,000 to $12,000 each, while ignoring higher estimates provided by company executives, including engineering executives.
The SEC said Nano-X also touted the misleadingly low estimate before and after its August 2020 initial public offering, which raised $165 million.
Poliakine was Nano-X's chief executive at the time of the misleading statements, and is now non-executive chairman, the SEC said.
Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, Nano-X and Poliakine agreed to pay respective civil fines of $650,000 and $150,000, and Poliakine will pay $267,000 in disgorgement plus interest.
Nano-X declined additional comment.
