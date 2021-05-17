US Markets
Israeli work management firm monday.com files publicly for U.S. IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Israeli work management company monday.com Ltd made public its plan to list its shares in the United States on Monday, joining a host of technology-focused firms looking to tap a booming market for new listings.

The company, which counts venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures and investment management firm Hamilton Lane among its backers, was last valued at $2.7 billion after a funding round, Bloomberg News reported in May last year. (https://bloom.bg/3hxgWNY)

Tel-Aviv based monday.com is a centralized hub for all work processes ranging from project management to tracking tasks, projecting sales and event coordination. It was launched in 2014 and is led by co-Chief Executive Officers Roy Mann and Eran Zinman.

The company's revenue rose 85% to $59 million in the three months ended March 31, its filing showed. Net loss, however, widened to $39 million from $19.9 million in the same period.

The company had already confidentially submitted paperwork for its IPO, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. (https://bloom.bg/3olMQOw)

Global-e Online Ltd GLBE.O, an Israel-based provider of cross-border e-commerce platform, debuted on Nasdaq last week, closing 7% above its IPO price on Friday.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co and Jefferies are among the underwriters for monday.com's IPO. It will list on Nasdaq under the symbol "MNDY".

