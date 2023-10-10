Israeli Web3 Companies Launch 'Crypto Aid Israel' to Deliver Humanitarian Aid

Amid the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas, the crypto industry has stepped in to provide aid to those worst affected by the Hamas attacks. A conglomerate of blockchain and web3 companies have created Crypto Aid Israel with the goal of using digital assets to deliver relief to citizens on the ground.

More than a dozen Web3 firms have thrown their weight behind the initiative including Fireblocksת MarketAcross, and CryptoJungle. Collider Ventures, Zengo, and Blockchain B7 are also involved. Together, they encompass a broad spectrum of businesses operating within the blockchain space. The crypto community is being encouraged to step up and pledge its support through donating with their preferred currency, be it BTC, ETH, USDC, or USDT.

Crypto Rises to the Challenge

Israel, its tech capital of Tel Aviv in particular, is a hotbed of crypto innovation. Blockchain startups of all kinds are headquartered there, along with organizations such as the Israeli Blockchain Association that are dedicated to educating the public on all things crypto. A region that has given so much to crypto is now poised to receive something in return through Crypto Aid Israel, whose mission is to provide direct funding for citizens displaced by the conflict.

The surprise attacks by Hamas have caused widespread death, destruction, and displacement, with numerous civilians on the move in a bid to find safety. Many have lost their homes and possessions in the process. Supplying aid to Israelis forced to abandon their homes and seek sanctuary elsewhere can go some way towards mitigating the effects of the ongoing conflict. Crypto Aid Israel has established a set of multisig wallets to control the donations it receives, ensuring that all funds are accounted for and directed towards supplying humanitarian aid. At the time of this writing, more than $75,000 has been donated via Crypto Aid Israel.

"The bottom line is, it's the very least we could have done and it pales in comparison to the incredible support here in Israel by citizens for citizens," said Itai Elizur, managing partner at MarketAcross. "We took everything we learned from setting up a global crypto donation infrastructure for Ukraine about a year ago, only this time for our own people here in Israel. Who would have imagined..."

The crypto industry has a long history of philanthropy, having previously rallied to support other humanitarian causes including the war in Ukraine. Some of the industry’s earliest founders have made vast fortunes over the years thanks to the rising price of digital assets since 2009 when Bitcoin launched. A number of these have chosen to pay a portion of their windfall forwards by donating to charitable causes that are close to their heart. Their efforts have been supported by hundreds of thousands of smaller donations from members of the crypto community.

Building Bridges With Blockchain

Cryptocurrency is “borderless” money in that it flows across blockchain rails meaning it cannot be geo-constrained. This makes it ideal for fundraising, allowing as many donors as possible to participate from anywhere in the world. In an age of globalization, conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war resonate with citizens the world over. The ability to provide aid, no matter how slight, empowers people to make a tangible difference, even though the battle zone lies thousands of miles away.

Blockchain may be borderless and its transactions irreversible, but the flow of cryptocurrency can still be curtailed when it’s used for illegal purposes. Israel Police says its Lahav 433 cyber unit has shut down 433 cryptocurrency accounts belonging to Hamas. It was able to do so because the terrorists were using a centralized exchange, Binance, to funnel funds. The exchange cooperated with authorities in closing the accounts, preventing funds from being used to fuel further attacks.

