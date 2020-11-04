Israeli venture capital firm 10D raises over $110 million

TEL AVIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Israeli venture capital firm 10D said on Wednesday it has raised over $110 million to invest mainly in early stage technology startups.

One of the fund's partners, Yahal Zilka is a 20-year veteran of the VC industry during which he served as an investor, consultant and board member in companies such as Waze, Argus and Onavo. Another founder of the fund is Rotem Eldar, who was a partner at Gemini Israel Ventures.

Itay Rand, an investor at 83North and Founders Group, has also joined the team.

The new fund has invested in six companies including Seebo, which develops artificial intelligence technologies for industrial plants; StuffThatWorks, which is creating a healthcare database based on crowdsourcing; and DayTwo, which provides customised nutritional guidelines based on the gut microbiome to lower blood sugar levels.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

