Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, medics say

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy on Monday during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off confrontations with residents, medics and witnesses said.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year.

Palestinian medics said the boy was shot dead in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, during what witnesses described as a face-off between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwers. It was not immediate clear if he had taken part.

The army said troops opened fire after Palestinians attacked them with rocks, petrol bombs and improvised explosive devices. There was no word of any Israeli casualties.

Also in the West Bank, Israeli security forces arrested an Italian national suspected of supporting and helping transfer money for a Palestinian terrorist group, Israel's domestic intelligence service Shin Bet said.

Italy's Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

