Israeli troops kill Palestinian hurling rocks at cars on highway -army

Ali Sawafta
RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 23 (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who was hurling rocks at Israeli cars driving on a highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the military said.

Palestinian health officials identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man.

"Troops spotted a number of suspects hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles driving on the highway," the military said in a statement, adding that they opened fire to prevent more cars from being hit.

A picture released by the military showed a car with its windshield smashed by a large rock. It did not say whether the driver was injured.

