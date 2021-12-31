Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said.

Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing".

There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident.

The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Alison Williams)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.