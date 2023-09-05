News & Insights

Israeli troops kill Islamic Jihad gunman in West Bank clash

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

September 05, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed a Islamic Jihad gunman and wounded another Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the armed faction and medics said, during what the military described as clashes touched off by an operation to uncover a bomb cache.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen violence surge over the last year-and-a-half amid long-deadlocked U.S.-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

Israel's military said troops entered Nur Shams camp near the town of Tulkarm to seize bombs manufactured by local militants, and fired back after coming under attack from gunmen.

Medical officials said a 21-year-old local man was killed and a second Palestinian wounded. Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed militant group, claimed the fatality as its member and said he had taken part in fighting.

