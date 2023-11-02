News & Insights

Israeli troops advance past Gaza City outskirts, PM Netanyahu says

Credit: REUTERS/ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES

November 02, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by Maayan Lubell and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israeli forces had pushed further in than the outskirts of Gaza City in their assault on Hamas militants in the northern half of the Gaza Strip.

"We're at the height of the battle. We've had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. It gave no further details.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Maytaal Angel, writing by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams)

