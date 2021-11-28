Israeli telecoms group Cellcom appoints chairman as acting CEO

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Cellcom CEL.TA has appointed Chairman Doron Cohen as acting chief executive, it said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

Avi Gabay last week announced he was stepping down as CEO of Israel's largest mobile phone company after less than two years in the job.

Israeli media reported that Gabay is joining a group of investors aiming to buy a controlling stake in Cellcom rival Partner Communications PTNR.TA, PTNR.O.

Cellcom parent Discount Investment Corp DISI.TA has started the search for a permanent CEO.

At the end of September Cellcom had 3.246 million cellular subscribers, 300,000 internet customers and 250,000 TV subscribers.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman)

