PTNR

Israeli telecoms firm Partner CEO Benbenisti to step down

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications said on Monday that Chief Executive Isaac Benbenisti plans to step down after nearly six years on the job.

JERUSALEM, April 5 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications PTNR.TA said on Monday that Chief Executive Isaac Benbenisti plans to step down after nearly six years on the job.

Partner, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said a final date for Benbenisti's departure has not yet been set. It gave no reason for his departure.

In the meantime, the company’s board will appoint a nominating committee for a new CEO, Partner said.

During his tenure Benbenisti turned Partner PTNR.O from a mobile phone operator into a comprehensive telecoms group, developing 4G and 5G mobile as well as launching an internet-based TV service and a fibre optics network.

Partner was also the first Israeli telco to forge deals with Netflix NFLX.O and Amazon's AMZN.O Prime Video.

However, the company is barely profitable due to a 2012 reform that opened the cellular market to competition that sent revenue and profits of Partner and its peers tumbling.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTNR NFLX AMZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More