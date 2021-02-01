Moringa Acquisition, a blank check company targeting an Israel-related technology business, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Moringa Acquisition would command a market value of $130 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ilan Levin, who most recently held various roles at 3D printing firm Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), including CEO; CFO Gil Maman, who previously served as VP of Corporate Development and Strategy at SimilarWeb; and Vice Chairman Craig Marshak, who is Managing Director of Israel Venture Partners and previously was a Managing Director and Global Co-Head of the Nomura Technology Investment Growth Fund. The company plans to focus on mid-size Israel-related technology companies that have a proven model of commercial success and a track record in generating and growing revenues, though it will also seek to identify companies that are developing disruptive technology.



Moringa Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MACAU. The company filed confidentially on December 22, 2020. EarlyBirdCapital and Moelis & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Israeli tech SPAC Moringa Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

