Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q4 profit, sales jump amid Gaza war

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Shufersal SAE.TA, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported record profit in the fourth quarter, citing strong demand for food and other items at the outset of Israel's war with Islamist group Hamas.

Shufersal said on Wednesday it earned 132 million shekels ($36 million) in the October to December period, up from 2 million a year earlier. The firm noted its bottom line was helped by an efficiency plan.

Revenue rose 7% to 3.91 billion shekels, while same store sales also grew 7% in the fourth quarter.

Israel's war began on Oct. 7 after Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns near the Gaza border. Authorities had urged citizens to stock up on food and other essential items for their safe rooms for at least a few days, driving up demand.

Quarterly sales at its Be drugstore chain rose 1.6% to 259 million shekels in the fourth quarter.

For all of 2023, Shufersal posted net profit of 312 million shekels, versus 1 million in 2022. Revenue increased 3.6% to 15.2 million shekels.

Online sales accounted for 17.5% of total sales last year, down from 19.4% in 2022. Sales of its private label brand held steady at 27% of the total.

($1 = 3.6757 shekels)

