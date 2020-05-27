Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q1 profit, revenue jump

TEL AVIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Shufersal SAE.TA, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported sharply higher quarterly net profit due to shopping for the Passover holiday and the coronavirus outbreak.

Shufersal said on Wednesday it earned 90 million shekels ($26 million) in the first quarter, up from 48 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19% to 3.7 billion shekels. Same store sales increased 17.5%.

Its online sales accounted for 17.5% of its total food sales in the quarter, up from 16% a year earlier. This number rose to 19.7% in April.

Shufersal in late 2018 bought New-Pharm Drugstores, which operates dozens of branches in Israel, for 130 million shekels.

($1 = 3.5099 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.