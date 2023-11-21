Israeli startup AI21 raises $208 mln in funding round, valued at $1.4 bln

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Israel-based AI startup AI21 said on Tuesday it had raised another $53 million in recent weeks, to complete its Series C funding round at $208 million.

With the latest round, AI21 has raised a total capital of $336 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion, the company said.

The new funds came from Intel Capital and Comcast Ventures, the venture arms of Intel INTC.O and Comcast CMCSA.O, which joined previous investors that included Google GOOGL.O and NVIDIA NVDA.O.

AI21 said the new financing will increase its ability to provide AI technology to companies globally, help in expanding the company's fields of activity and recruit about 100 additional employees by the end of 2024.

In August, the firm said it had raised an initial $155 million in the round and fund raising has increased since then.

Companies across the world, from banks to big tech, have doubled down on investments in artificial intelligence (AI) after ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot by Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI, took the world by storm in late 2022.

AI21 is among a clutch of AI startups that have benefited from this boom, attracting strong interest from venture capital firms and other investors.

"The AI21 full-stack offering combines foundation models with successful applications and operation tools that will help enterprises accelerate GenAI adoption to increase productivity and affect their bottom and top line," said Anthony Lin, head of Intel Capital.

Founded in 2017, AI21 Labs has built a strong customer base, from consumers to Fortune 100 companies.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

