Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

Contributor
Ali Sawafta Reuters
Published

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Adds comment from Israeli military

RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 11 (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks at soldiers, who opened fire and shot tear gas canisters while trying to clear them from a hilltop near the Israeli settlement of Itamar.

The Israeli military said that about 500 Palestinians were burning tyres and throwing rocks at the soldiers during what it described as a violent riot, and that the incident will be reviewed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one youth, aged 15, was killed by a live bullet, and another 18 protesters were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the troops.

Palestinians and much of the world view settlements that Israel has built in territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Israel disputes this.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta Writing by Jeffrey Heller)

((jeffrey.heller@thomsonreuters.com; +97226322202;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More