Israeli software company Nice eyes double-digit growth in 2022

Israeli enterprise software provider Nice expects double-digit growth taking revenue above $2 billion for 2022, it said as it reported a higher than expected increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday.

Nice earned $1.73 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.61 a year earlier. Revenue grew 18% to $515 million, with cloud revenue up 28% at $285 million.

The company was expected to post adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 on revenue of $496 million, according to a forecast from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

For 2022 Nice projected adjusted EPS of $7.07-$7.27 and revenue of $2.14-$2.16 billion, with the midpoints up 10% and 12%, respectively, over 2021. Analysts are expecting adjusted EPS of $7.26 and revenue of $2.1 billion.

The company last year posted a 14% rise in EPS to $6.52, while revenue gained 16% to $1.93 billion.

"We continue to view the Nice story as compelling, with the company well positioned to benefit from a refresh cycle for its broad customer base and competitive displacement," said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates Nice as "overweight" and sees compounded annual growth of 30% for cloud revenue through 2023.

Nice forecast first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.65-$1.75 and revenue of $505-$515 million, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.70 and $494 million.

Chief executive Barak Eilam said the results were fuelled by growth in cloud services, with cloud revenue up 30% in the fourth quarter to lead to more than $1 billion for all of 2021.

Nice's Tel Aviv-listed shares were down 3.1% in afternoon trading. It's Nasdaq shares are down 14% so far in 2022 after a 7% gain in 2021.

