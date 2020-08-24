US Markets
KEN

Israeli shipper Zim exploring IPO on foreign exchange, Globes reports

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Israeli shipping company Zim is considering an initial public offering on a foreign exchange, Israeli news website Globes reported on Monday.

A company spokesman was not reachable for immediate comment.

Two options being examined are to hold the offering in London or New York, according to Globes, a financial news website, which did not cite its sources.

Zim, with a workforce of about 4,200 and which had turnover in 2019 of $3.3 billion, has hired three foreign banks to help with the IPO, which will value the shipping company at $750 million, Globes said.

Zim's shareholders include Kenon Holdings Ltd KEN.N, KEN.TA, which owns 32%. A number of financial institutions and ship owners hold the remaining 68%.

