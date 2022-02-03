Israeli retailer Shufersal to buy electrics importer Mini Line

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Thursday it signed an agreement to buy a 60% stake in Mini Line, an importer of consumer electrical goods, for 560 million shekels ($176 million).

JERUSALEM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shufersal SAE.TA, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Thursday it signed an agreement to buy a 60% stake in Mini Line, an importer of consumer electrical goods, for 560 million shekels ($176 million).

The deal values Mini Line at 936 million shekels, it said.

Shufersal, which already sells consumer electrical and electronic goods, said the acquisition of control of Mini Line is "part of its strategy to expand its activities in the retail field and to enter complementary areas that will offer added value and products" to its business, which has some 2 million customers.

Mini Line is the official importer of home appliances from AEG, Samsung, and Electrolux. It also markets Fujitsu air conditioning systems and operates the ALM chain of electronics stores.

Shufersal said it will appoint a chairman of Mini Line's board and will have the option of buying the remainder of Mini Line three years after the transaction is completed.

The deal still requires various approvals, including from Israel's Competition Authority.

($1 = 3.1800 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More