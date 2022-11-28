Israeli retailer Shufersal swings to Q3 loss on efficiency moves

November 28, 2022 — 04:52 am EST

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shufersal SAE.TA, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported on Monday a third-quarter loss, citing higher operating expenses due to measures expected to cut costs next year.

Shufersal said it lost 96 million shekels ($28 million) in the July-September period, versus an 82 million shekel profit a year earlier. Revenue was up 0.2% to 3.81 billion shekels.

The company said the quarterly loss stemmed from it implementing an efficiency plan that includes shifting part of its online operations to an automated delivery centre, a move it expects will save 250 million shekels in 2023.

Online sales slipped to 18.8% of total sales from 19.2% a year earlier. Its own private brand reached 26.7% of food retail sales. Revenue at its drugstore unit dipped 1.8% to 266 million shekels due to a drop in sales of COVID-related products.

Shufersal is in a battle with a number of its suppliers, including foodmaker Tnuva, over their plans to raise prices. Tnuva is owned by China's Bright Food and Dairy Co 600597.SS.

($1 = 3.4397 shekels)

