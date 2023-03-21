Israeli retailer Shufersal reports lower Q4 profit

March 21, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 21 (Reuters) - Shufersal SAE.TA, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported on Tuesday a steep drop in fourth-quarter profit, citing a decrease in operating income and one-off expenses.

Shufersal said it earned 3 million shekels ($822,413) in the October-December period, versus 100 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose 1% to 3.65 billion shekels, although same store sales dipped 1.6% versus the year earlier quarter.

The company said the quarterly profit drop stemmed from lower operating income, as well as one time expenses for an efficiency plan and a drop in real estate value.

Online sales slipped to 18.4% of total sales from 20.9% a year earlier. Its own private brand reached 27.8% of food retail sales. Revenue at its drugstore unit was largely flat at 255 million shekels.

($1 = 3.6478 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.