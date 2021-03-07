Israeli retailer Shufersal raises $211 mln in share offering

Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it raised 702 million shekels ($211 million) in a share offering that included foreign investors for the first time.

Shufersal said demand in the offering, which took place late last week, reached 1.5 billion shekels, with all Israeli institutions participating.

Shares were sold at 26 shekels each, a discount of 3.3% to Shufersal's closing price on Thursday in Tel Aviv.

Shufersal last week reported a 2.6% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by a 15.9% jump in revenue from higher online sales mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic that kept many shoppers home.

($1 = 3.3284 shekels)

