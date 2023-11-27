News & Insights

Israeli retailer Shufersal moves to Q3 profit, sees no big war impact

Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

November 27, 2023 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal SAE.TA swung to a third-quarter profit and said on Monday it did not expect a major impact on business from Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

The company said it earned 50 million shekels ($13.5 million) in the quarter, versus a 96 million shekel loss a year earlier when it implemented a efficiency plan. Revenue rose 1.2%to 3.85 billion shekels.

Chairman Itzik Abercohen said there had been an initial spike in in-store purchases following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war, but sales returned to normal levels after a week or two.

"In the company's estimation, no significant impact is expected on the company's activities and results due to the war," he said.

Online sales slipped to 17.9% of total sales from 18.9% a year earlier. Its own private brand accounted for 26.5% of food retail sales. Revenue at its drugstore unit was up 1.5% at 270 million shekels.

($1 = 3.7154 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.