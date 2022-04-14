Israeli retailer Shufersal ends talks to buy electrics importer Mini Line

Israeli retailer Shufersal said on Thursday that talks to buy 60% stake in Mini Line, an importer of consumer electrical goods, have been halted without a deal.

Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, did not provide further details in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Shufersal launched talks in February to buy a 560 million shekel ($175 million) stake in Mini Line, valuing the company at 936 million shekels.

On Wednesday, Shufersal's board rejected an offer to merge with Delek Israel -- an operator of gas stations and convenience stores -- saying the proposal did not comply with the strategy of Shufersal and its shareholders.

($1 = 3.2065 shekels)

