Gefen Landa Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Gefen Capital and the Landa group targeting Israeli-related tech, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Hertzliya, Israel-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Gefen Landa Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Co-Executive Chairman Benzion Landa, the founder of the Landa group of companies, and Co-Executive Chairman David Wiessman and CEO and Director Sheldon Stein, who co-founded venture firm Gefen Capital, where they serve as Partners. Gefen Landa Acquisition plans to target cutting edge Israeli-related technology businesses.



Gefen Landa Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GFLDU. The company filed confidentially on February 5, 2021. BofA Securities and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Israeli-related tech SPAC Gefen Landa Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.