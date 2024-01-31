Israeli regulator says Harel and Isracard merger would hurt competition

JERUSALEM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israel's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday a planned merger between the country's leading credit card company, Isracard ISCD.TA, and medical insurer, Harel HARL.TA, would give them too much customer information and an unfair market advantage.

A day earlier, Harel, expecting the regulator's opposition, said it was no longer pursuing its bid to acquire Isracard for about 3.3 billion shekels ($907 million).

The Israel Competition Authority, which must approve such deals, said that the combined company would be able to push competitors out of the market.

The concern, it said, was that with information from both credit card usage and health insurance details it would be possible "to determine a personalized price for customers and reap more profit from a given customer base, in a way that will allow Harel to attract insurance agents."

The personal information could be analyzed to figure out what a customer would be willing to pay for insurance as well as aspects of insurance risk, said the anti-monopoly watchdog. It added that putting limiting conditions on the deal would not suffice.

