Israeli regulator awards licences for 5G networks

TEL AVIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Israel's Communications Ministry said on Thursday it has concluded a tender to award frequencies to operate fifth generation (5G) mobile networks.

Cellcom CEL.TA, Israel's largest mobile phone operator which is in the process of acquiring rival Golan Telecom, said it will pay 115 million shekels ($34 million) in license fees.

Partner Communications PTNR.TA, the second-largest mobile operator, said it will pay, together with HOT Mobile, 62.3 million shekels for its frequencies. Partner operates a joint radio network with HOT, a subsidiary of telecoms and cable group Altice Europe ATCA.AS.

Pelephone, a subsidiary of Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA, said it will pay 88.2 million shekels. The payments are due in September 2022.

Israel's three main telecom operators have been struggling to stay profitable in a country with nine million people and nine mobile providers after a sector shake-up in 2012.

