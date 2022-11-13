Israeli refining firm Bazan Q3 profit, revenue soar

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bazan ORL.TA, Israel's largest refinery and petrochemicals group, reported a sharp rise in net third-quarter profit on Sunday, boosted by a near doubling of refining revenue amid higher crude oil prices.

Bazan, formerly called Oil Refineries Ltd., earned net profit of $277 million in the July-September period, up from $40 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 70% to $3.04 billion, with refining revenue up 88% to $2.8 billion.

Its adjusted refining margin was $15.3 a barrel in the third quarter, compared with $7.8 a year earlier but below Reuters' quoted Mediterranean Ural Cracking Margin of $29.7.

It declared a dividend of 60 million shekels, or 50% of 2021 net profit.

($1 = 3.4093 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.