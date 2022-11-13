Israeli refining firm Bazan Q3 profit, revenue soar

November 13, 2022 — 10:41 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bazan ORL.TA, Israel's largest refinery and petrochemicals group, reported a sharp rise in net third-quarter profit on Sunday, boosted by a near doubling of refining revenue amid higher crude oil prices.

Bazan, formerly called Oil Refineries Ltd., earned net profit of $277 million in the July-September period, up from $40 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 70% to $3.04 billion, with refining revenue up 88% to $2.8 billion.

Its adjusted refining margin was $15.3 a barrel in the third quarter, compared with $7.8 a year earlier but below Reuters' quoted Mediterranean Ural Cracking Margin of $29.7.

It declared a dividend of 60 million shekels, or 50% of 2021 net profit.

($1 = 3.4093 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.